Fire breaks out at Stevens Point garage, no injuries

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a stand-alone garage in Stevens Point, according to the city's fire department.

"When our units arrived, we had a fire coming out of the roof of a garage," said Stevens Point Fire Captain Jodi Baganz. 

The structure housed two garages on Franklin Street that shared a center wall. 

Both of the garages are a total loss, as well as vehicle that was parked inside. 

No one was injured.

One of the homeowners was a few blocks away when crews arrived. She said her heart sank when she saw the lights.

"I was heading to the grocery store," said Holly Hurtado. "And I saw all the trucks, and my heart told me.... I just had a feeling it was here."

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Stevens Point Fire Department said they hope to have an answer by Thursday. 

