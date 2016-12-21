Fire breaks out at Stevens Point garage, no injuries

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a stand-alone garage in Stevens Point, according to the city's fire department.

"When our units arrived, we had a fire coming out of the roof of a garage," said Stevens Point Fire Captain Jodi Baganz.

The structure housed two garages on Franklin Street that shared a center wall.

Both of the garages are a total loss, as well as vehicle that was parked inside.

No one was injured.

One of the homeowners was a few blocks away when crews arrived. She said her heart sank when she saw the lights.

"I was heading to the grocery store," said Holly Hurtado. "And I saw all the trucks, and my heart told me.... I just had a feeling it was here."

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Stevens Point Fire Department said they hope to have an answer by Thursday.