Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Holiday travel safety

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - AAA predicts 108 million Americans will travel this holiday season, and most will drive. Marathon County Crime Stoppers has some tips to help you reach your destination safely.

"Plan ahead. Give yourself plenty of time so you aren't t rushed," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said.

If your car or truck slides off the road into a ditch, stay inside it. It provides you with shelter if another car should also slide off the road.

An emergency kit is also essential, with warm blankets or clothing, food, water, flashlights and batteries.

"Chances are you won't have to wait long once you use your cell phone to call for help, but it's a good idea to have supplies on hand," Anderson said.

Avoid distracted driving, texting or any other activity that takes your attention away from the road.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports eight people are killed and 1,161 hurt in distracted driving crashes daily in the United States.

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit agency dedicated to solving crimes. It has a toll-free hotline where tips can be reported anonymously 1-877-346-6600.