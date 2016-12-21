Local unemployment rates fluctuate across Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local unemployment rates fluctuate across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Local unemployment rates went down in most major Wisconsin cities, but increased in most counties between October and November.

The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday. They show that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 21 of 32 of the state's largest cities. But they went up in 48 of 72 counties.

Racine had the highest unemployment rate in November at 5.4 percent, followed by Milwaukee at 5.1 percent. Fitchburg's is the lowest at 2.5 percent followed by Sun Prairie at 2.6 percent.

Menominee County has the highest county unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, while Dane County is the lowest at 2.7 percent.

The statewide unemployment rate in Wisconsin was 4.1 percent in November.

