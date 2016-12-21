Walker not focused on requiring drug tests for students

Add Gov. Scott Walker to the list of politicians not thrilled with the idea of requiring random drug tests for high school students participating in sports or extracurricular activities.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that mandating drug tests is not something he's heard from people studying how to fight the spread of heroin and prescription drug abuse.

Walker says he's going to focus on what he's hearing are the "most effective tools" to combat drug abuse.

His comments come after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said he didn't see a "groundswell of support" for the idea and he didn't want to mandate drug testing for all schools.

The drug testing idea came from a task force of legislators and others looking at ways to combat heroin abuse.