Kanye West cancels European leg of tour

Rapper Kanye West has cancelled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour.



Just last month, West scrapped the remainder of his tour dates for 2016.



The day after that announcement he was hospitalized for nine days.



West's behavior this past year has become troublesome to his fans.



The rapper was showing up late for shows, cut concerts off early and went on several lengthy rants during his performances about Donald Trump and Jay-Z and Beyonce.



Two weeks after west was released from the hospital he flew to New York to meet with Trump.



