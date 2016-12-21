Wausau teen gets 60 days in jail for Mosinee home invasion

One of eight young men arrested following an early morning break-in where guns were used at a Mosinee home nearly two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to seven years probation, including 60 days in jail, according to online Marathon County court records.

Gaige T. Laub, 19, of Wausau pleaded no contest in September to two felonies - burglary and armed robbery with a threat of force - in the Feb. 20, 2015, incident, court records said.

Police said a man living at the home told police that several suspects, ages 17 to 22 and wearing scarves over their faces, broke into his home demanding money, and he struck one in the head with a pipe.

Police said three of the suspects "brandished firearms" in a plot to steal drugs and money.

A man and woman at the home were tied up before the robbers fled, police said.

.

As part of Laub's punishment, a judge imposed but stayed a four-year prison sentence that will go into effect if Laub violates his probation, court records said. Terms of his probation include absolute sobriety, no contact with the seven others arrested and enrollment in college.