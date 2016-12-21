Social Security checks docked to pay back student loan debt

Apparently you can never get away from student loan debt.

The federal government is actually docking social security checks to pay back old loans.

Since 2001-- the government has collected about 1-point-1 billion dollars from social security recipients to go toward unpaid student loans.

That's according to the government accountability office.

Tuesday it reported the group affected most by the garnishment in 2015 were those 50 or older and receiving disability benefits.

The typical borrower lost about 140-dollars a month.

The report showed garnishments left thousands with social security checks below the poverty line.