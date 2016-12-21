Signature bond set for Oneida Co. detective accused of theft

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday set a $1,000 signature bond for an Oneida County sheriff's detective in charge of the drug unit who is accused of stealing money from 2010 to 2014, according to online court records.

Sara (Welcenbach) Gardner, 40, of Eagle River, stole about $2,500 from the agency's account for buying drugs during undercover probes, investigators said. She was charged with two felony counts of misconduct in public office, court records said.

She waived her right to a timely preliminary hearing during her first court appearance.

The theft was uncovered following an audit of the account, the sheriff said.

Welcenbach, who was charged under the name Sara Gardner, joined the agency in 2002 and was named a detective in 2009. She has been on an unpaid leave of absence since 2014.