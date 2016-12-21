Wisconsin inmate back in court for Wausau woman's murder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man accused of killing a Wausau woman more six years ago returned to court Wednesday.

Kristopher Torgerson failed to convince a judge to throw out key evidence prosecutors want to use at his trial in March.

At issue in Wednesday's hearing was whether statements Torgerson made to police were voluntary, about the death of Stephanie Low and access to medical records of a key witness.

Police say her body was found in a shallow grave with help from Torgerson. Among the witnesses Wednesday were police detectives and the Marathon County District Attorney.

They said Torgerson was properly read his rights and cooperated with investigators.

"Court heard motions related to some statements and some medical records of a witness and the court denied both motions of the defense," said lead attorney on the case, Richard Dufour.

Many of Low's family and friends attended the 7 hour hearing.

Torgerson's two-week trial is set to begin March 13,2017.