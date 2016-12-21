Reminder: throwing snowballs is cause for citation in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Reminder: throwing snowballs is cause for citation in Wausau

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

It's a law that's been on the books in Wausau for years: throw a snowball, face a fine.

Police said it's meant to keep the streets safe and deter people from throwing snowballs at drivers. 

Officers said they typically let violators off with a warning. But if they do issue a citation, it runs $114.

"You know, typically it's a scolding," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig. "We speak with the individual, talk to them about what the ordinance is all about."

It is legal to throw snowballs in your yard, as long as they stay on your property. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.