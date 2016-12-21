Reminder: throwing snowballs is cause for citation in Wausau

It's a law that's been on the books in Wausau for years: throw a snowball, face a fine.

Police said it's meant to keep the streets safe and deter people from throwing snowballs at drivers.

Officers said they typically let violators off with a warning. But if they do issue a citation, it runs $114.

"You know, typically it's a scolding," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig. "We speak with the individual, talk to them about what the ordinance is all about."

It is legal to throw snowballs in your yard, as long as they stay on your property.