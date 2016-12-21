Wisconsin Rapids veteran gives meals to area veterans

A Wisconsin Rapids veteran gave back to fellow veterans this holiday season.



Veteran Tim Halverson works at the Home Depot in Wisconsin Rapids. This year, he decided to re-gift his earned company Christmas meal to veterans undergoing hard times or who wouldn't be able to see their families.



With the help of donations from the National Guard and Home Depot, Halverson and National Guard volunteers provided some holiday cheer. Three Christmas meals were delivered Wednesday.

"Veterans were very pleased," said Tim Halverson. "Every one of them invited us into their home, we talked for a while, some war stories were told, and it was a very good time."



This is the first year Halverson organized the meal donations. He plans to do so again next year and hopes to work with the National Guard and Home Depot to gather more meals for more veterans.