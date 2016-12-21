One woman killed, another hurt in shooting on Madison's east side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police chief Mike Koval says one woman was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Kevins Way.

Chief Koval says this happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in a home that houses some cognitively disabled adults. Koval says the victims were two employees of the home. Three adults who live at the home were all unharmed.

Koval says the suspect in the shooting was detained after getting into a crash a few blocks from the shooting scene.

