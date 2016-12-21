INJURY REPORT: Rodgers practices for first time since calf injury

The Packers participated in their first of just two practices Wednesday afternoon, a short week with their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The biggest surprise came from Defensive Tackle, Mike Daniels, sporting a small club on his right hand. The Packers did not release the reason for his club, but he was not listed on the official injury report, and was a full participant in practice.

Others in the "club club" include Nick Perry, who was limited as he tries to determine if he's able to play with a large club on his left arm, and Jayrone Elliott who broke the middle finger of his left hand against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in practice, contrary to last week when he didn't practice at all due to his calf injury.

"Its important, just calling the plays and going through the checks and them hearing my voice and some of the changes I might go through. So I'll go through the walk-through reps. Like last week, it didn't make any sense for me to be down there because I was in a lot of discomfort."