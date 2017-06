The Latest: Senate Democrats want more info on Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

The top Democrats on Senate committees responsible for vetting President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees say his picks should not advance to a Senate vote without completing a financial disclosure statement and responding to "reasonable requests for additional information."

The statement comes after preliminary contacts with several nominees have failed to satisfy Democrats' expectations for information such as tax returns and other disclosures regarding financial holdings. Several of Trump's nominees are billionaires whose holding could raise conflicts of interest.

Democrats have limited options to block nominees outright because they changed filibuster rules when controlling the Senate in 2013. But they could force longer debates than have been traditional at the start of an administration.

The issue has the potential to produce a major political battle in the opening days of Trump's administration.

------

7:10 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is headed to the White House, where she'll serve as counselor to the president.

The announcement was made by the president-elect's transition team early Thursday.

Conway served as Trump's third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.

Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team says Conway "will work with senior leadership" in the White House "to effectively message and execute the administration's legislative priorities and actions."

------

3:34 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is renewing his vow to stop radical terror groups and appeared to suggest a willingness to move ahead with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.

Trump proposed the Muslim ban during the Republican primary campaign, drawing sharp criticism from both parties. During the general election, he shifted his rhetoric to focus on temporarily halting immigration from an unspecified list of countries with ties to terrorism.

When asked on Wednesday whether the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin would cause him to evaluate the proposed ban or a possible registry of Muslims in the United States, the president-elect said: "You know my plans. All along, I've been proven to be right, 100 percent correct."