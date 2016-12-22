UPDATE: Florida teen dies after fall from Mt. Olympus water park slide

UPDATE: Lake Delton Police say a 16-year-old from Florida died after falling off a water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

The teen was with his siblings when the accident happened.

The teen and other juveniles climbed a 7-foot fence into the restricted water slide area closed down for the season.

Police said the teen got stuck while sledding down one of the slides and fell 35 feet onto another slide.

The family was in town for holiday vacation to experience snow for the first time. The trip here was to enjoy sledding and skiing as a family.

The Lake Delton Police Department says a boy has died after falling from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Police said the boy and two others entered the park Wednesday night. The outdoor portion of the park is closed for the season. The area is fenced and all gates were locked, according to Lake Delton Police. All three juveniles climbed to the top of the water slide, police say, and one took a sled down the slide.

Police said halfway down the super structure slide, he got caught in snow that had accumulated and when the boy tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground. Lake Delton's police chief said rescuers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and they tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boy's family was staying at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park - Hotel Rome.

The Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation.

