Teens shove man, 71, to ground to steal his car

Milwaukee police have two boys, ages 16 and 17, under arrest, accused of striking a 71-year-old man to steal his car.

Luis Belmontes was outside his home near 4th and Scott streets on Saturday during the snow. He was brushing off his car, which was running, so he could use the defroster.

He said he saw a pick-up truck drive up.

"The next thing I know, the guy pushed me, and I fell on the snow," Luis Belmontes told WISN 12 News.

He looked up to see someone drive off in his car.

"I started yelling at them to try to (stop them) but, no, I didn't do much because you never know if they got weapons or something you know?" Luis Belmontes said.

Two days later, his son, George Belmontes, saw his dad's car, driving past the house.

"I saw a car coming up right on this corner, as the car turned, I stood in disbelief and just stared for a moment," George Belmontes said.

He chased them, but lost them in an alley. Milwaukee police flooded the area and spotted the car at a nearby gas station at 35th and Burnham streets. They arrested the two teens.

"When I chased them, I was honestly thinking, it wasn't anger, it was more, trying to stop these guys," George Belmontes said.

Luis Belmontes said the teens caused about $5,000 damage to the car in the two days they had it, and left it reeking of marijuana.

Milwaukee police said the two boys remain in custody awaiting formal charges.