Fans help shovel Lambeau Field before Vikings-Packers game - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fans help shovel Lambeau Field before Vikings-Packers game

Posted:
Photo: Kristyn Allen/WBAY-TV Photo: Kristyn Allen/WBAY-TV
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -

Eager Packers fans are flocking to Lambeau Field to help shovel snow before Saturday's matchup with the Vikings.

The team asked for up to 650 people to help remove snow Thursday, after a recent storm dumped several inches in the area.

Some fans lined up early to help. Brian Fenske of Shiocton told WBAY-TV that he waited for three hours to help out. His son, Christopher, said it's good to give back to the community and make some extra money for Christmas.

Rob Wartick of Appleton says he showed up early because he wants to be part of the atmosphere.

Fans will receive $10 per hour after the work is done. The Packers provide the shovels.

The Packers are 8-6, ahead of the 7-7 Vikings in the NFC North rankings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.