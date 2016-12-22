Globe University to 'discontinue operations' at Wausau, other Wisconsin campuses

Globe University in Wausau will "discontinue operations" before the year's over.

A statement on the school's website says:

"Globe will continue to operate, but will officially discontinue operations as Globe University at the South Dakota and Wisconsin campuses, as of December 31, 2016. Globe will be transferring administration of those campuses for teach-out purposes to Broadview University. Students in South Dakota and Wisconsin will have the option to complete their program at their existing location or online through a teach-out agreement approved with Broadview University."

According to their website, Broadview University is based in Utah.

Globe University currently has five locations in Wisconsin. Besides the campus in Wausau, they have campuses in Eau Claire, Appleton, Onalaska, and Madison.