HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Wausau West Master Singers to perform on Newsline 9

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau West Master Singers will be featured in a holiday concert on Newsline 9.

The group of high school students perform in 1940s era costumes throughout the area during the holiday season.

Catch the sounds of the season Dec. 24 and 25 at 10 p.m. on Newsline 9. There will be no Newsline 9 at 10 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

