Snowmobile backfires and starts shed fire near Marathon

A snowmobile that backfired ignited a fire inside a metal shed Thursday, leading to a blaze that destroyed the machine, Marathon Fire Chief Michael Tylinski said.

Quick thinking by the operator to throw snow onto the fire prevented it from spreading about 9:30 a.m. at the home about five miles southeast of Marathon, he said.

The man was doing some mechanical work on the snowmobile at the time, the fire chief said.

The shed also housed other snowmobiles, a camper and some other farm equipment but non suffered major damage, Tylinski said.