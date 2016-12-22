Arizona quintuplets called 'Christmas Miracle'

Quintuplets born at an Arizona hospital are being called a “Christmas Miracle” by their parents.

Four girls and one boy all weigh around 3 pounds each, which their mother said is “relatively high” for quintuplets.

The babies were delivered within 17 minutes and required a team of 24 medical professionals.

“It was pretty much a routine cesarean section except for instead of one baby, it was like a clown car,” their doctor said. “They just kept on coming! One, two, three, four, five.”

This was the first set of quintuplets born at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital in it's 121-year history, hospital officials said.

The parents had located from Virginia to Phoenix to be closer to their doctor. They plan to move their new family back to Virginia sometime next month.