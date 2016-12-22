Wausau man reaches plea deal in tavern parking lot stabbing

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 33-year-old Wausau man accused of stabbing another man in the back during a fight following an argument over a game of pool pleaded no contest Thursday to one felony, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, Brandon G. Neumann was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon, court records said. Prosecutors dropped a second felony charge - aggravated battery.

The stabbing took place Sept. 10 about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Cop Shoppe Pub near downtown.

The 25-year-old victim, also from Wausau, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A pocket knife was recovered.

The victim told police his attacker, whom he did not know, was "talking (expletive)" to him in the bar about pool and the two had to be separated after throwing punches that missed, the criminal complaint said.

When the victim later left the bar with a bartender who was his girlfriend, Neumann "came out of the shadows," they argued, there was some shoving, the victim walked away and he was stabbed, the complaint said.

Neumann fled the scene and was arrested about 12 hours later after being identified on the bar's security video, police said.

No sentencing date was immediately set.