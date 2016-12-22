Edgar High School students pack 50,000 meals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Edgar High School students pack 50,000 meals

Posted:

EDGAR (WAOW) -- Some Edgar High School students helped those in need Thursday, packaging more than 50,000 mac and cheese meals for area families.

It was part of Meals of Hope, a non-profit group.

"It's our goal as staff to really teach our students not only what we do in the classroom but to give back to the community," said Matt Reinders, the agriculture Instructor at the school. "We work very hard at the school district of Edgar to show these students that community service, thinking of others other than themselves, is very important, just as important as English and math."

Students raised $12,000 for the project.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.