Edgar High School students pack 50,000 meals

EDGAR (WAOW) -- Some Edgar High School students helped those in need Thursday, packaging more than 50,000 mac and cheese meals for area families.

It was part of Meals of Hope, a non-profit group.

"It's our goal as staff to really teach our students not only what we do in the classroom but to give back to the community," said Matt Reinders, the agriculture Instructor at the school. "We work very hard at the school district of Edgar to show these students that community service, thinking of others other than themselves, is very important, just as important as English and math."

Students raised $12,000 for the project.