WATCH: Aaron Rodgers auditions for new animated movie "Sing"

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
(WAOW)-- We know Aaron Rodgers is a star on the football field. But what about on stage?

Rodgers auditioned for the new animated movie "Sing!" 

He was joined by other famous athletes like Von Miller and Ndamukong Suh, all hoping to hit a high note!

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson are the voices behind a city of animated animals aspiring to stardom.

You can see the film for yourself, it hit theaters Thursday.

