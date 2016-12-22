Adrian Peterson misses practice, outlook murky for Saturday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Adrian Peterson misses practice, outlook murky for Saturday

Posted:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did not practice on Wednesday and his outlook for the game against Green Bay on Saturday is in question.

Peterson says he had "a couple of nicks" that he was getting treatment for after playing his first game in three months on Sunday.

Peterson played 12 snaps in his return from surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6.

Peterson says he is taking things "day by day", but would not speculate if he would be ready to play against the Packers.

Before he returned against the Colts, Peterson said he would likely not play if the Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Vikings (7-7) have not been officially eliminated, but are far down the list of NFC teams jockeying for a berth.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.