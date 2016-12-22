Patrick Snyder swears oath for In-District Inauguration

Representative-elect Pat Snyder made a pledge to the people of Marathon County.

The winner of the 85th Assembly District held his In-District Inauguration at the courthouse Thursday.

Snyder spoke about job creation, fighting drug abuse, and education.

He also addressed a willingness to work with the other side.

"We're all wanting what's best for Wisconsin," Snyder said. "So I'm humbled by that, but also, I want to make sure that the constituents know that no matter if they have an 'R' or a 'D' or 'Independent' by their names - my office is there for them."

His official swearing-in takes place January 3.

Snyder defeated Democrat Many Wright in November.