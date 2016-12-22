Everest Metro officer explains day-to-day while short-staffed

As the Everest Metro Police Department works with a small staff, one officer explains her day-to-day struggles.

Earlier this week, officials approved hiring two additional officers in 2017. But the police chief said the department needs more.

The department oversees Schofield, the Town of Weston and the Village of Weston; and only two-to-three officers are on duty at once.

Some days, a single officer responds to up to 20 calls.

"It gets stressful and demanding," said Officer Brenda Pellowski. "Call, after call, after call."

With such low numbers, officers are forced to put calls on hold or leave certain calls for others with higher priorities.

"It is hard because you don't want to tell somebody 'hey, your problem is less important than somebody else's,'" Pellowski said.

But calls where a person may be in physical danger come first.

Another concern is officer safety, especially in cases where they need to respond with a partner.

"it just seems nowadays that there are a lot more calls for service involving situations that could become dangerous," said Pellowski. "Or someone is mentally unstable or high on drugs."

With all of this to consider, and little help on standby, each shift takes a toll.

"We do the best we can to try to keep up with everything," Pellowski said. "But at the end of the day, it can be overwhelming. Not just physically, but I think more mentally."