SPECIAL REPORT: Mosinee baby with cancer returns home

A Mosinee baby with cancer has finally gone home for the first time since being born. We first brought you the story of Charlie Rein in early November.

The 4-month-old suffers from ALK + histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer that only four other children in the world have ever had. The disease has caused his liver and spleen to swell, making eating a difficult task and daily medications necessary.

After nearly four months in the hospital and just a few weeks before Christmas, Charlie is finally back home.

"It's amazing, I'm happy that he's here," said Bethany Rein, Charlie's mom. "I didn't think that we'd honestly see the day, it was just bad news, after bad news, after bad news. So with him being home and finally being able to experience life outside of the hospital has been such a breath of fresh air."

The family has spent the few weeks back in their Mosinee home cherishing the time together.

"Cuddle and have all of our firsts together, he's gained a lot of weight, I think it's all the love that he's had," said Rein.

Charlie will spend Christmas at home, by the tree, surrounded by family.

"It means everything to have him here for Christmas," said Rein. "We're going to make it very special as it should be."

While Charlie has taken a large step forward, his battle isn't quite over yet. Every three weeks, the family has to travel back to Milwaukee for a week so Charlie can undergo chemo.

"Still knowing that he has cancer is not an easy thing to come to terms with," said Rein. "I just don't know why this has to happen to someone so small, I don't get it, I'll never understand."

The family believes Charlie will beat the disease, and hope that he's cancer free in the spring.

There will be a benefit for Charlie at The Bar in Rothschild January 7th.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you can find their gofundme page here.