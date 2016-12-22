Whooping cough outbreak impacts sports team

A whooping cough outbreak in Oneida County gave students in the Rhinelander School District an early winter break.

However, after the school district and health department decided to postpone after-school activities and athletics, sports teams are feeling the impact.

Classes and activities won't resume until January 2, but one Rhinelander High School coach said his team will feel the effects.

"You're kind of losing double practice time, because now we're going to lose practice time to make up games, so we're losing this initial time and then some," said varsity boy's basketball head coach Derek Lemmens.

Earlier in the week, school leaders and health experts said after-school activities and athletics would be postponed to avoid spreading germs.