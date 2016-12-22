Suspect on the loose after armed robbery in Plover

A suspect is on the loose Thursday evening after robbing a salon at gunpoint in Plover, according to the Plover Police Department.

Authorities said around 6:15 p.m., an unidentified male walked into the Sally Beauty Salon in the Village of Plover.

The suspect pointed a gun at employees and demanded cash from the registers.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man, 6'2"-6'5" feet tall, medium build, wearing a black ski mask, brown pants, black sweatshirt, square rimmed glasses and possibly with red hair.

The suspect was armed with a black handgun and left with an unknown amount of cash.

No employees were hurt during the incident. An investigation into the event is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255.