Thursday Sports Report: Marathon hands Stratford its first loss - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Marathon hands Stratford its first loss of the season

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Columbus Catholic 78, Gilman 41
   Lakeland 69, Merrill 59
   Medford Area 78, D.C. Everest 58
   Mosinee 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
   Neillsville 74, Colby 51
   Rosholt 53, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 42
   Wild Rose 54, Iola-Scandinavia 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Baraboo 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
   Bay Port 61, Marshfield 42
   Bowler 50, Tigerton 39
   Edgar 46, Athens 32
   Elcho 65, Phelps 36
   Lincoln 70, Stanley-Boyd 54
   Marathon 39, Stratford 38
   Mosinee 51, Merrill 47
   Rib Lake 47, Abbotsford 45
   Shiocton 67, Wautoma 34
   Three Lakes 80, Laona-Wabeno 33
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 80, Wausau East 42

BOYS HOCKEY
   SPASH 7, East/Merrill 0
   Wausau West 8, Wisconsin Rapids 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Point/Rapids/Marshfield 3, Waupaca 1

WRESTLING
   Marshfield 64, Wisconsin Rapids 6 - Marshfield's first win against Rapids in a dual meet since 1958.
   Stratford 75, Edgar 0
   Wausau West 45, Merrill 27

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.