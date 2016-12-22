Thursday Sports Report: Marathon hands Stratford its first loss of the season

We know the WIAA made a considerable decision to add shot clocks to varsity boys and girls basketball games.This was not exactly something that everyone on the Board favored and only nine states implement this feature.More >>
We know the WIAA made a considerable decision to add shot clocks to varsity boys and girls basketball games.This was not exactly something that everyone on the Board favored and only nine states implement this feature.More >>
It's something many thought would never happen in Wisconsin. A shot clock is coming to high school basketball.More >>
The WIAA will add a shot clock to high school basketball beginning int he 2019-20 season, meaning several schools will have to foot a cost to add that feature to their gyms.More >>
A love for baseball since Little League, but surprisingly it is not Seth Coker's favorite sport--that would be basketball. However, one thing Coker never expected was his talent on the field giving him an opportunity to make history for Athens High School.More >>
A love for baseball since Little League, but surprisingly it is not Seth Coker's favorite sport--that would be basketball. However, one thing Coker never expected was his talent on the field giving him an opportunity to make history for Athens High School.More >>
Mosinee baseball's run came to an end early Thursday morning as the Indians were shut out 6-0 by Waupun in a game that didn't start until almost midnight because of a long rain delay and an extra-inning game.More >>
Mosinee baseball's run came to an end early Thursday morning as the Indians were shut out 6-0 by Waupun in a game that didn't start until almost midnight because of a long rain delay and an extra-inning game.More >>
In its first ever trip to the state baseball tournament, Iola-Scandinavia twice rallied from one-run deficits in the late and extra innings, but ulimately fell 5-4 to Laconia in the Division 3 state semifinals.More >>
In its first ever trip to the state baseball tournament, Iola-Scandinavia twice rallied from one-run deficits in the late and extra innings, but ulimately fell 5-4 to Laconia in the Division 3 state semifinals.More >>
Aided by two key Oakfield errors, the Bluejays scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, eventually winning the game 6-3.More >>
Aided by two key Oakfield errors, the Bluejays scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, eventually winning the game 6-3.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>