The chief suspect in the deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has been shot and killed.

Italian officials say he died in a shootout with police outside Milan around 3 a.m. Friday.

It happened during a routine traffic stop. An officer asked Anis Amri to show his identification papers when Amri immediately opened fire on the officer.

A second officer responded, shooting and killing Amri.

The officer shot is expected to be okay.