Deal set to stage 'Mockingbird' play in author's hometown

  MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- A deal has been reached to continue staging the annual dramatic production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in the Alabama hometown of author Harper Lee.

   The 2017 version of the play appeared to be in jeopardy weeks ago amid squabbling. But officials say an agreement is now in place to stage the play as normal at the county's historic old courthouse.

   Monroe County Probate Judge Greg Norris tells al.com

   An organization formed before Lee's death earlier this year is now in charge of the production.

   The play draws thousands of visitors to the southwest Alabama town and is vital to Monroeville's economy. The setting in Lee's classic novel is based on Monroeville, where she was raised and died in February.

