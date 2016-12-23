Deal set to stage 'Mockingbird' play in author's hometown

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recovery

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recovery

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who has just turned 70, says she is in the 'third act' of her career, and is focusing on women's issues and philanthropy; including fundraising efforts for a new $100 museum project at the Statue of Liberty.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who has just turned 70, says she is in the 'third act' of her career, and is focusing on women's issues and philanthropy; including fundraising efforts for a new $100 museum project at the Statue of Liberty.

Von Furstenberg, in her 'third act,' focuses on philanthropy

Von Furstenberg, in her 'third act,' focuses on philanthropy

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals for a conviction of a 1997 sexual assault of a teenage girl has been cleared of the crime after retesting of genetic evidence excluded him as a suspect.

A Missouri man who spent nearly two decades in mental hospitals for a conviction of a 1997 sexual assault of a teenage girl has been cleared of the crime after retesting of genetic evidence excluded him as a suspect.

A subway train derailment in New York City that injured nearly three dozen people and sparked major delays is being blamed on human error, not a track defect.

A subway train derailment in New York City that injured nearly three dozen people and sparked major delays is being blamed on human error, not a track defect.

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- A deal has been reached to continue staging the annual dramatic production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in the Alabama hometown of author Harper Lee.

The 2017 version of the play appeared to be in jeopardy weeks ago amid squabbling. But officials say an agreement is now in place to stage the play as normal at the county's historic old courthouse.

Monroe County Probate Judge Greg Norris tells al.com

An organization formed before Lee's death earlier this year is now in charge of the production.

The play draws thousands of visitors to the southwest Alabama town and is vital to Monroeville's economy. The setting in Lee's classic novel is based on Monroeville, where she was raised and died in February.