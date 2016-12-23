78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior

Posted:

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their home in Superior.

Authorities say that after a preliminary investigation, they do not believe there was foul play. But they are awaiting results of autopsies. Those could be available next week.

The man and woman were found Wednesday in the Butler Park area, in the southwest section of Superior. Their names aren't being released until family members are notified.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.