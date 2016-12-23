Man sues McDonald's restaurants over value meals

(CNN)-- An Illinois man has filed a new lawsuit against several McDonald's restaurants in the Chicago area.



He claims there is no "value" in the two cheeseburger extra value meal.

The man says the price of the "extra value meal" is actually more than if you bought each item individually.and, that customers can save 41 cents by purchasing two cheeseburgers, medium fries and a drink a la carte.

He says the lawsuit is not about the money -- it's about the principle.

No comment from McDonald's or the franchise owner.