Popular mobile game 'Pokemon Go' lands on Apple Watch

NEW YORK (AP) -- The popular mobile game "Pokemon Go" is coming to the Apple Watch, squashing rumors that the game's maker was scrapping such plans.

   The game involves catching digital pocket monsters in an augmented-reality version of your surroundings.

   "Pokemon Go" was a huge success when it came out in July. It's not clear how the Apple Watch version will do, especially now that it's too cold in much of the Northern Hemisphere to be outside catching Pokemon.

Plans for the watch version had been announced at Apple's iPhone launch event in September.

