Former Wisconsin Corrections head loses appeal of firing

  MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A state panel has rejected former state Corrections secretary Ed Wall's appeal of his firing.

   The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission determined that Wall knowingly sought to evade Wisconsin's open records law in his backup job within the state Department of Justice.

   The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Friday that WERC ruled that anything less than firing Wall would "significantly undermine" the DOJ.

   Wall stepped down as the head of the state prison system in February. He tried to secretly lobby Gov. Scott Walker's chief of staff Rich Zipperer to return to his old job as administrator of the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

   Wall told Zipperer that he should "feel free to shred" the letter after reading it so no public record would remain.

   Instead, Zipperer reported what happened to Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel who fired Wall.

