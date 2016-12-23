Wausau's River Edge Trail - with new bridge - now open

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The city's new River Edge Trail between the Eye Clinic and the Bridge Street bridge opened Friday - thanks to a new bridge.

It means pedestrians and bikers now have a 2.2-mile walkway along the east bank of the Wisconsin River. The bridge goes over Stinchfield Creek.

City leaders credit a $1 million donation by the estate of Lawrence and Jane Sternberg with making the completion of the stretch of trail possible.

Construction of other public amenities along the trail in the East Riverfront Development, like seating areas and the wharf, are expected to continue through the winter months, with completion in the spring.