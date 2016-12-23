Wausau's River Edge Trail - with new bridge - now open - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau's River Edge Trail - with new bridge - now open

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The city's new River Edge Trail between the Eye Clinic and the Bridge Street bridge opened Friday - thanks to a new bridge.

It means pedestrians and bikers now have a 2.2-mile walkway along the east bank of the Wisconsin River. The bridge goes over Stinchfield Creek.

City leaders credit a $1 million donation by the estate of Lawrence and Jane Sternberg with making the completion of the stretch of trail possible.

Construction of other public amenities along the trail in the East Riverfront Development, like seating areas and the wharf, are expected to continue through the winter months, with completion in the spring. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.