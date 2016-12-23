Traffic backup in Rib Mountain - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Traffic backup in Rib Mountain

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -

Traffic is backed up for the off ramp of U.S. 51 northbound to County Road N/Rib Mountain Drive, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are asking anyone traveling to the area Friday afternoon to use caution, provide a safe following distance and slow down.

The Marathon County Highway Department will be assisting to help keep traffic from stopping on the ramp.

