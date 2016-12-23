Granite Peak offering free lift tickets Christmas Day - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Granite Peak offering free lift tickets Christmas Day

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Granite Peak ski hill is playing Santa Claus, offering free lift tickets for skiers and snowboarders - a $40 value - on Christmas Day.

"This is the first time we've offered everyone free tickets on a holiday weekend," said Vicki Baumann, Granite Peak general manager. "It's our way of giving back to our community."

The offer runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., giving skiers access to high-speed lifts and beginner, intermediate and advanced runs, she said in a statement.

The ski hill reported 2 inches of new snow by Friday afternoon, meaning 19 inches of natural snow lined the slopes.

Granite Peak has asked the state Department of Natural Resources to allow it to expand the ski hill on land within Rib Mountain State Park, generating criticism and some opposition.

