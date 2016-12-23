UPDATE: Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on flig - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on flight headed to LAX

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Carrie Fisher is in critical condition and on a ventilator after suffering from cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles, Eyewitness News has confirmed.


After the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and administered CPR prior to transporting the actress to UCLA Medical Center.

Todd Fisher told Eyewitness News that his sister is "getting the best care she can receive."

"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," he said in an interview.

"I encourage everyone to pray for her."

Carrie and Todd Fisher are the children of entertainers Debbie Reynolds and the late Eddie Fisher.

The 60-year-old actress is best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."

