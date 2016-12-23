Pastor takes journey from Bethlehem to Wausau church

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) -- A pastor from Bethlehem will tell a personal version of the Christmas story from the pulpit of a church in Wausau on Christmas Eve.

The Rev. Dr. Niveen Sarras grew up in the town where Jesus was born. She became pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church last month.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that Sarras comes from a Palestinian Christian family with an Orthodox father and Catholic mother. Sarras and her siblings attended a Lutheran school.

While attending a Bible college in Bethlehem, Sarras felt called to become a pastor. But she says women can't be spiritual leaders in that society. She believes God eventually led her to America.

Her background caught the eye of the search committee at Immanuel Lutheran, which was drawn to the idea of breaking barriers.