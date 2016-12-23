Red Kettle Campaign sees improvement

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign was seeing a decline in donations this holiday season, but they say things are starting to look up.

As they approach their Christmas Eve deadline, so far they've raised $165,000 of the $185,000 goal.

According to Lt. Jacob Tripp, the Red Kettle Campaign always tends to be a photo-finish, but at this point there's no telling if they will reach their goal.

Tripp said he's confident the community will step up and lend a helping hand by the end of the campaign.