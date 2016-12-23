Red Kettle Campaign sees improvement - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Red Kettle Campaign sees improvement

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign was seeing a decline in donations this holiday season, but they say things are starting to look up. 

As they approach their Christmas Eve deadline, so far they've raised $165,000 of the $185,000 goal. 

According to Lt. Jacob Tripp, the Red Kettle Campaign always tends to be a photo-finish, but at this point there's no telling if they will reach their goal. 

Tripp said he's confident the community will step up and lend a helping hand by the end of the campaign. 

