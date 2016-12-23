Stores packed with holiday shoppers

Stores across the country are packed with last-minute holiday shoppers.

Here in Central Wisconsin, Stratford resident Jill Schillinger had a hefty list Friday.

"My 14-year-old, my 18-year-old," she said. "I've got a couple of nieces, five gift exchanges."

She usually gets started on shopping weeks in advance, but sickness and injury kept her home.

"Just the last couple of weeks with a cold," Schillinger said. "And I pulled my back out. So it's been a long two weeks."

It's not just braving the lines and crowds, but also snagging the perfect pick.

"I try to stick to my list," she said. "I have one daughter that gave me stuff she wants, but the rest is pretty blank."

But the holiday hustle was no match for Schillinger. She spent the day with high spirits.

"Yeah, just being with the family will be good," she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season.