Congress calling on FDA to define 'milk'

Members of congress on both sides of the aisle submitted a letter to the Food and Drug Administration last week in an attempt to help the struggling dairy industry.

The letter, signed by 32 congressmen including six from Wisconsin, is asking that the makers of plant-based drinks, like soy milk and almond milk, call the products by another name other than milk.

They say it is misleading and illegal for makers of these products to profit from the name.

"I think this is just bringing some clarity to when people go and shop they're getting what the package says it is," said Rep. Sean Duffy of the seventh Congressional District who signed the letter. "For us, that's important, especially in a place that produces a lot of real milk."

The letter suggests that the potential name change will solve some, but not all of the challenges dairy farmers face.

Lawmakers dated the letter Dec. 16 and are waiting for a response.