Nueske's in Wittenberg sees rush of holiday shoppers

While some shoppers are worrying about wrapping up their last-minute gift-buying, others in central Wisconsin have decisions to make about what's going to be on the holiday menu this year.

With less than 48 hours to go until the big day, lines at Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats in Wittenberg have been getting longer, with people looking to add a little Wisconsin flavor to the table.

Megan Dorsch of Nueske's said the last few weeks have been a grind in the shipping department, as they were trying to get their deliveries out the door for people in all 50 states before Christmas.

She said all walks of life are visiting the store, in the hopes of bringing a special treat to their holiday.

"We are always surprised to see how many people come in here," Dorsch said. "It's a lot of locals [and] a lot of travelers."

Dorsch said the most popular item this time of year is the holiday ham, but their world-famous bacon still tends to be a hot seller.