Plane carrying Minnesota Vikings slides off taxiway at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton International Airport says a Delta flight carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate Friday evening.

The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. Snow had been falling throughout the evening.

Airport staff Tweeted that flight #8867 landed safely. No injuries were reported.

A ladder truck was needed to get the 150 passengers off the plane. The Grand Chute Fire Department and New London Fire Department worked together to deplane the players and staff.

“We didn’t have equipment large enough for that aircraft here, so we had to call a platform truck to deplane the passengers,” said Abe Weber of Appleton International Airport.

Now the airport said this was an atypical process, but safety was the number one concern.

The airport also added that the NFL had not been in touch with them.

