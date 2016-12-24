Former Milwaukee County Jail inmate sues over baby's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Milwaukee County Jail inmate sues over baby's death

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A mother whose baby died after she gave birth in a Milwaukee County Jail cell in July is suing the sheriff's office and its private health care provider.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Shade Swayzer's federal complaint filed Friday alleges that the sheriff's office, corrections officers and medical contractor Armor Health Correctional Services were negligent and liable for the death of her daughter.

Sheriff's officials have said Swayzer never called for help before giving birth, which Swayzer denies.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the agency doesn't typically comment on pending litigation. Armor Health representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Four people have died at the Milwaukee County Jail since April, including an inmate who died of profound dehydration. Investigations into all four deaths remain active.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.