Former Milwaukee County Jail inmate sues over baby's death

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A mother whose baby died after she gave birth in a Milwaukee County Jail cell in July is suing the sheriff's office and its private health care provider.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Shade Swayzer's federal complaint filed Friday alleges that the sheriff's office, corrections officers and medical contractor Armor Health Correctional Services were negligent and liable for the death of her daughter.

Sheriff's officials have said Swayzer never called for help before giving birth, which Swayzer denies.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the agency doesn't typically comment on pending litigation. Armor Health representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Four people have died at the Milwaukee County Jail since April, including an inmate who died of profound dehydration. Investigations into all four deaths remain active.