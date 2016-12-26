Snowy Sphinx comes to life in Merrill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Snowy Sphinx comes to life in Merrill

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A group of amateur sculptors bought some Egyptian lore to central Wisconsin with a different kind of snowman over the holiday weekend.

A snowy Sphinx stands 10 feet tall and is 18 feet long.

The artists lit the creature's paws and arms with lights to bring out the detail at night.

