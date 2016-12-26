Rain creates icy roads, knocks out power to hundreds in northern Wis.

Icy roads, sidewalks and power lines remained a problem throughout central Wisconsin Monday morning.

In Lincoln County, deputies cleared trees from roads and investigated transformers affected by freezing rain, including a power pole that started on fire along County Road A at the entrance to South Country Courts near Tomahawk, the sheriff's department said.

That followed a thunder and ice storm Sunday night, the agency said.

Wisconsin Public Service reported about 9 a.m. that 2,600 customers in northern Wisconsin were without power, including about 1,000 in Tomahawk.

The Lincoln County Highway Department and township crews were aggressively salting and sanding early Monday, according to officials. The sheriff's department said motorists should be aware of thick ice on roads and sidewalks. Motorists should also look out for any power lines that might be down or sagging because of ice.

Some lowland flooding was reported in Wood County, according to the sheriff's department.

Wisconsin Public Service has outages and updates here.